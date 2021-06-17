Walk Tacoma: Pride Walk Launches on July 7

Tacoma, WA – Learn about the history of the Rainbow Center, the resource hub for the LGBTQ2S+ community that has served the South Puget Sound community for more than 20 years. Tour stops include previous office locations for the organization, event locales for Out in the Park & Tacoma Pride, and historical locations of gay-friendly and drag show establishments that helped shape and support the LGBTQ2S+ community in Tacoma. The 1.4-mile walk, in partnership with Rainbow Center and sponsored by Community Health Care, will be available on the free GeoTourist app starting on July 7. The tour begins at Wright Park.

The Walk Tacoma series, sponsored by MultiCare, is a five-event walking series. The fun, themed walks, now in their twelfth year, encourage people to enjoy Tacoma on foot by introducing new walking routes and sharing information about the community and its history through the guided tours. Due to COVID-19, the 2021 walks will be available virtually through the GeoTourist app.

For more information on the full Walk Tacoma Series visit www.downtownonthego.org or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.