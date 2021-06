A steakhouse called Stanford’s Restaurant & Bar is coming to downtown Tacoma. If all goes as planned, Stanford’s will open in late fall at 1502 Pacific Ave.,the former home of Pacific Grill. Stanford’s is a Northwest-founded restaurant known for a classic steak-and-chop menu offering four steak options, grilled seafood, pasta, sandwiches and a cult following […]

The post Stanford’s Steakhouse opening in Pacific Grill space in downtown Tacoma appeared first on Dine Pierce County.