Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 16

On June 16, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 25 – June 7 is 119.7. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County. Our case rate has dropped 24.3 points in 1 week.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.2 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 44 COVID-19 cases and 3 new deaths:
- A man in his 40s from Tacoma.
- A man in his 60s from Spanaway.
- A man in his 60s from Puyallup.
Our data show the majority of people with reported COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated.
Our totals are 50,533 cases and 589 deaths.
