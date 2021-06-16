U.P. Veterans Plaza Moving Forward

During its regular meeting on June 7, the U.P. City Council voted to approve moving the site of the proposed University Place Veterans Plaza project from its original planned location at Bridgeport Way and Cirque Drive to the small knoll at the entrance to Cirque Park.

The University Place Veterans Plaza Committee has been working on this project for more than 12 years and has been actively raising funds to support it. Their goal is to have all the funds on hand before initiating construction.

Given that University Place is home to a large number of veterans, including more than half of the current City Council members, the Council not only approved the relocation of the site to Cirque Park but also voted to contribute up to $40,000 towards the construction costs. The Veterans Committee, headed by Bob Schwartz, has raised $53,000 to date and will contribute the remainder of the funds needed and provide project management to construct the plaza. Construction on the 40-foot diameter plaza is expected to take about two months. The goal is to have the project ready for a ribbon cutting on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021.

To contribute to this memorial to U.P.’s veterans, including in-kind contributions of labor and services such as concrete finishing, electrical work and masonry, please click here.