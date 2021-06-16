Tacoma Link to close for 10 days, starting on June 21, during track installation on E. 25th Street

Crews are installing track on E. 25th Street near the expanded Operations and Maintenance Facility, and will start installing the cutover track on Sunday night. The cutover track work will happen around-the-clock, during the day and night on E. 25th St., from June 20 until June 30. Because trains will not have access in and out of the OMF and to do this work safely, Tacoma Link and all the stations along the route will be closed for 10 days, starting on June 21 at 5 a.m. During this time, Sound Transit will provide shuttle bus service to all the Tacoma Link stations. Tacoma Link will open for service again on June 30.

In other areas, crews continue installing track, curb, gutter, sidewalks, and electrical systems on Commerce Street. On Division Avenue, crews are installing signals from Yakima Avenue to MLK Jr. Way. In Hilltop, crews are installing curb and gutter on the east side of Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th St. to S. 16th St. The contractor expects to complete the work in this section and move to the area between S. 16th St. and S. 13th St. in late June. The contractor will work on Saturdays, starting at 7 a.m. In addition, crews are installing signals at the S. 11th St. and S. 15th St. intersections, and cleaning clean rail on MLK Jr. Way from 6th Ave. to Division Ave.

Looking ahead, the contractor plans to install a stormwater system in the Commerce St. and S. 9th St. intersection during the weekend of June 25.

COVID-19. The health and safety of all workers on Sound Transit’s construction sites are of utmost importance to us. Our contractors have primary responsibility for their wellbeing while working on our projects. Sound Transit is actively working with the contractors and construction management teams on all our projects to assure that public health guidelines are being followed.

What

Construction and traffic restrictions at Commerce Street, S. 7th Street, Martin Luther King Jr. Way, S. 18th Street, S. 17th Street, S. 15th Street, S. 11th Street, E. 25th Street, and Puyallup Avenue

When

Week of June 14

Where

Commerce Street from S. 9th St. to S. 7th St. – northbound lane closure during working hours.

Commerce Street from I-705 to S. 9th St. – southbound lane closure.

S. 7th Street at Commerce Street – intersection closed.

Division Avenue from Yakima Avenue to MLK Jr. Way – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from S. 19th Street to S. 16th Street – northbound lane closure.

S. 18th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block.

S. 17th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block.

S. 16th Street at Martin Luther King Jr. Way – intersection closed east of MLK Jr. Way for a half block.

S. 15th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – traffic restrictions.

S. 11th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way intersection – traffic restrictions.

Martin Luther King Jr. Way from 6th Avenue to Division Avenue – traffic restrictions.

E. 25th Street from E. G St. to McKinley Ave. E – street closure.

E. 25th Street from McKinley Ave. to E. J St – eastbound lane closure.

Puyallup Avenue at E. K Street – no left turns at intersection on June 20.

