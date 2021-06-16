Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 15

On June 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 24 – June 6 is 126.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.0 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Puyallup. Our data show the majority of people with reported COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated.
Our totals are 50,489 cases and 586 deaths.
