Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 15

On June 15, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 24 – June 6 is 126.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 4.0 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Puyallup. Our data show the majority of people with reported COVID-19 cases are unvaccinated.

Our totals are 50,489 cases and 586 deaths.

