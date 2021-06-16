I-5 roadway repairs bring overnight ramp closures to DuPont June 21

DUPONT – Overnight travelers who use the Center Drive and Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramps to northbound Interstate 5 are advised to give themselves extra time during overnight travels on Monday, June 21.

From 10 p.m. Monday, June 21 to 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 22., Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews will close two lanes of northbound I-5 from the Center Drive overpass to north of Steilacoom-DuPont Road for asphalt repairs.

In addition, crews will close the following ramps during the same overnight hours:

Center Drive on-ramp to northbound I-5

Northbound I-5 exit to the Fort Lewis weigh station

Northbound I-5 exit 119 to Steilacoom-DuPont Road

Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to northbound I-5

Detours

DuPont travelers going to northbound I-5 will detour on southbound I-5 to Mounts Road and return north on I-5.

Northbound I-5 semi-trucks exiting at Steilacoom-DuPont Road will detour on northbound I-5 to 41st Division Drive and return on southbound I-5 to exit at Steilacoom-DuPont Road.

The work is weather sensitive and may be rescheduled.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Pierce County highway construction and maintenance available on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner web page.