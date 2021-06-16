Community input sought for Community Action Programs

The Pierce County Human Services Community Action Programs (CAP) division is seeking input from community members to identify strengths and resources available to meet the needs of children, youth and families. Interested participants can take the survey online in multiple languages. Information gathered from this survey will be used in the 2021 Community Needs Assessment.

The Community Needs Assessment is required every three years and focuses on the capabilities of the community, it’s residents, agencies and organizations. The purpose of the assessment is to identify needs of our community, how well we are currently meeting those needs, learn what current gaps exist, and determine what is most important to Pierce County residents. Community needs assessments provide vital information that helps direct service delivery and explore the creation of new programs, services or partnerships.

“The past year has been tough, with many of us unable to see family or friends, or leave our homes,” says Nelly Mbajah, Community Action Programs manager. “As we begin to emerge, CAP wants to know how we can support the community moving forward, bringing with us lessons learned. We need the community’s help to determine what services are needed.”

The survey is available to Pierce County residents until July 10, 2021. After data is gathered, the community will have an opportunity to review the results and provide additional feedback during an upcoming town hall in the fall. Paper copies of the survey may be requested by calling 253-798-6923.

Pierce County Human Services CAP consist of Early Childhood Education and Assistance Programs (ECEAP), Energy Assistance, Home Repair, Home Weatherization and ChildReach. CAP seeks to embody our nation’s spirit of hope, change people’s lives, and improve communities here in the South Sound. We are one of three agencies administering CAP in Pierce County, and one of thousands that make up the Community Action Network across the country. CAP strives to stay up to date on the latest best practices to empower low-income individuals and families to achieve self-sufficiency. We are committed to strengthening, promoting, representing and serving our communities to ensure that the issues of poverty are effectively presented and addressed.