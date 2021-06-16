Call to Authors for FAB festival October 8-10

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

Call for Book Fest Table – Authors/Libraries/Association/Book Stores for the Lakewood Film, Art & Book Festival

October 8-10, 2021 at McGavick Conference Center at Clover Park Technical College.

Our last annual festival was everything we hoped for: hundreds of visitors, special guest presentations, performances and 39 authors from 6 counties.

This year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) festival is scheduled for even more performances including ethnic dances, live performances, three-dimensional art, puppet shows and a film production exhibit.







Requests are on a first come, first serve basis. Requests for space made less than one month prior to festival date may not be able to be filled.

All selected participants will receive an emailed confirmation and information about their

assigned space no later than Sept. 30, 2021.

If the spaces are filled when your application are received, we will contact you immediately.

For application – Please email to lakewoodfestival@gmail.com or mail to Shirley Petersen, 7408 71st Ave Ct. SW, Lakewood WA 98498.

Set up times will be annotated in your confirmation email.

The LAKEWOOD FILM, ART & BOOK FEST Committee is a nonprofit organization. The event is FREE to the public. Funds raised during the event will be used to meet the expenses of the current event and put aside to make next year’s event bigger and better. Suggested donation for the table is $10 and if desired 10% of sales donation. Your support of this Film-Art-Book Festival is greatly appreciated.