Steilacoom Department of Public Safety reports 112 incidents in last week

Reported on the Steilacoom Department of Public Safety Facebook Page, “Over the past week, 112 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

– 7 medical aid responses

– 29 suspicious circumstance/security checks

– 3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

– 32 traffic stops

– 1 missing person, later located out of the area

– 1 noise complaint

– 3 residential/business alarm responses

– 1 response for an animal-related issue

– 6 parking enforcement responses

– 1 response for littering

Crimes against persons

– 1 incident of extortion

– 1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

– 1 incident of theft

– 2 incidents of vehicle prowl

– 2 incidents of vandalism

– 1 incident of burglary”