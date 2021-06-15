Scholarships, Honors, and Awards Await…

Submitted by Perry Newell.

Many students and parents wait until their senior year to start looking for scholarships. However, there are scholarships available for younger students. Therefore, as students discover their desire to attend college, they should start searching for scholarship.

Refer a Student – QuestBridge connects academically outstanding students from low-income backgrounds to the nation’s best colleges. Referrals help us reach students who may not know that a top college can be affordable — and even free — for students from low-income backgrounds.

The College Prep Scholars Program for high school juniors opens in early February and the application is due in late March. The National College Match for high school seniors opens in late summer and the application is due in late September.

Refer students who:

Excel academically by earning primarily A’s in the most challenging courses available and displaying intellectual curiosity and strong writing ability.

Come from households earning less than $65,000 annually (for a typical family of four), with minimal assets, and often qualify for their school’s free or reduced-price meals.

Exhibit strong character, such as resilience, integrity, and motivation to succeed.

When you refer students to QuestBridge, we will send them information about our programs. You can refer younger students and we will contact them when they become eligible. Referrals are not required to apply and students can opt out of our communications at any time. apply.questbridge.org/register/refer-a-student

BREAKTHROUGH JUNIOR CHALLENGE – Sponsor: Breakthrough Prize Foundation – Amount: Up to $250,000 – Closing Date: June 25, 2021 – Description: Competition is open to students between the ages of 13 and 18 years of age. Applicant must explain a big scientific idea in fundamental physics, life sciences or mathematics with a short video (three minutes maximum). breakthroughjuniorchallenge.org/

INTERNATIONAL AWARDS FOR ECO-CONSCIOUS YOUTH – Action For Nature (AFN), a U.S.-based non-profit, has sought to recognize and reward young people ages 8-16 who are taking action to solve the world’s tough environmental problems. actionfornature.org/eco-hero-awards

YES, THOSE WHO ARE SMART CAN APPLY IN 7TH GRADE. Young Scholars Program – Sponsor: Jack Kent Cooke Foundation – Amount: Up to $40,000 – Program is open to high-performing 7th grade students with financial need. There are other scholarships available too. www.jkcf.org

HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS – Find a clearer path to college, earlier – Earn scholarships from colleges for your achievements as early as 9th grade Sign up—it is free! www.raise.me

SCHOLARSHIP APPLICATIONS CAN BE EASY! Filling out all of those scholarship applications can be time-consuming, but it doesn’t have to be. With Scholar Snapp, apply in a fraction of the time — it’s fast, easy, and free. www.scholarsnapp.org/students/

COLLEGE NAVIGATOR can help you find programs, and resources. nces.ed.gov/collegenavigator/

5 STEPS TO SUCCESSFUL COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH – There is free money out there to help you pay for college – you just have to know where to find it and how to apply for scholarships and grants. Use our free student resources and handouts to search colleges, keep track of important deadlines, get expert tips, and search over 3.7 million scholarships and grants, totaling nearly $19 billion. www.scholarships.com/student-resources/

SCHOLARSHIP FINDER – Did you know you can search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities on CareerOneStop’s Scholarship Finder? Take a look. bit.ly/2Ahb5nv

RESUME GUIDE – Is it time to update your resume? Take a look CareerOneStop’s free Resume Guide with strategies & sample resumes! #jobsearch bit.ly/2qrBWN7

“LATINOS IN COLLEGE is a not-for-profit organization incorporated in the State of New York. Our website, www.latinosincollege.com is the only all-encompassing resource for assisting Latino students and their families in choosing schools, finding funding, and succeeding in college. The website aims to not only provide links to resources but also to answer any college related question in Spanish or English that students might have.” See more at: finder.hsf.net/

THEDREAM.US NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP PROGRAM – Sponsor: The Dream.US Scholarship Program – Amount: Varies – Closing Date: Winter – Description: Applicant must be a DREAMer who is DACA eligible and has applied for or received DACA approval. Applicant must be a first time college student and intend to attend a partner college (details available on website). In addition to the national scholarship, there is location specific scholarships (states where they face paying out-of-state tuition or will not admit students to their universities). www.thedream.us/scholarships/national-scholarship/

THE SCHOLASTIC ART & WRITING AWARDS are presented by the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. The Alliance is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to identify students with exceptional artistic and literary talent and present their remarkable work to the world through the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The Awards give students opportunities for recognition, exhibition, publication, and scholarships. Students across America entered nearly 320,000 original works in 2020 in 28 different categories of art and writing. www.artandwriting.org/programs/

SCHOLARSHIP AMERICA – We’re Your People – There are tons of scholarships out there, designed to help students like you get to—and stay in—college. Start exploring and start the application process with the click of a button. We Have One Passion – Every Student.

At Scholarship America, we’re passionate about student success. It’s what drives us. Developing leading scholarship solutions and partnering with people who also believe that a student should never, ever give up on their dream because they didn’t think it was possible. scholarshipamerica.org/students/browse-scholarships/

NASA LANGLEY RESEARCH CENTER – Keep creating and keep submitting! U.S. K-12 students are invited to creatively visualize NASA’s science, technology, aeronautical, and human exploration activities in the virtual world in the NASA Langley Art Contest. Residents of the United States. The submission period ends in Winter. Details: artcontest.larc.nasa.gov/

YOUTH SERVICE AMERICA – For US children aged 5-25 to implement service-learning projects for National Youth Service Day. Grants will be awarded. ysa.org/awards/eyh

MUSIC BUSINESS ASSOCIATION – As one of the Association’s most valuable member benefits, scholarships are awarded annually in amounts ranging from $500 to $6,000. musicbiz.org/about/scholarship-foundation/

NURSING SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH TIPS FOR K-12 STUDENTS – Never Stop Searching for College Scholarships! collegeprepready.com/

FREE summer camps for students of color in high school who live and reside in Pierce County. Lunch, and transportation assistance is provided. These camps are hosted by Pierce College and they focus on STEM, culture, community, and college and career prep. To register, check out the link below for more information and COVID safety protocols. www.pierce.ctc.edu/edi-cares-summer-programs

SWENEXT – OUTREACH PROGRAM FOR GIRLS K-12 – To expand the SWE community, developing a new way for girls (ages 17 and under) to learn and participate in engineering-introducing SWENext! Provides young girls, parents, and educators with the tools to increase their understanding of the engineering field. Establish engagement in engineering early on. swe-sc.org/outreach2/swene-outreach-program-for-girls-k-12/

PRUDENTIAL SPIRIT OF COMMUNITY AWARDS – Honor students in grades 5-12 who have made a difference through volunteering. TOP HONOREES EARN MONETARY AWARDS. The information should be arriving at schools in September, ask about it or check online at: spirit.prudential.com/

OPTIONS AND AWARDS FOR STUDENTS – Elementary school children may not know where they want to go to college or what they want to study but thinking about paying for college can be intimidating for their parents. So, You Want To Go To College, Now What? Grades 6-12: readysetgrad.wa.gov/

Act Six – New Faces in Leadership – Act Six provides leadership training and full scholarships for emerging urban and community leaders who want to use their college education to make a difference on campus and in their communities at home. www.actsix.org/

CAREERONESTOP – Search more than 8,000 scholarships, fellowships, grants, and other financial aid award opportunities. www.careeronestop.org/Toolkit/Training/find-scholarships.aspx

Asian Pacific Islander Scholarship Fund – The Asian & Pacific Islander American Scholarship Fund (APIASF) is the nation’s largest 501(c)3 non-profit organization that provides scholarships to Asian and Pacific Islander Americans (APIAs) with financial need. www.apiasf.org/

The Online Guide to Scholarships, Financial Aid and More for African American Students – The largest online directory of scholarships and financial aid opportunities for African American and other minority students. The programs listed on our web site give away millions of dollars in college funding, and are sponsored by foundations, government agencies and even corporations from all over the country! www.blackscholarships.org/

The American Indian College Fund supports American Indian and Alaska Native college students seeking technical, undergraduate and graduate degrees at tribal colleges and other nonprofit, accredited schools. collegefund.org/students/scholarships/

Bureau of Indian Education – The BIE serves American Indian and Alaska Native postsecondary students through higher education scholarships and support funding for tribal colleges and universities. www.bie.edu/landing-page/scholarships-internships

HSF empowers families with the knowledge and resources to successfully complete a higher education, while providing scholarships and support services to as many exceptional students as possible. www.hsf.net/

The President’s Environmental Youth Award (PEYA) recognizes outstanding environmental projects by K-12 youth. The PEYA program promotes awareness of our nation’s natural resources and encourages positive community involvement. www.epa.gov/…/presidents-environmental-youth-award

ExploraVision Science Competition – Sponsor: Toshiba/NSTA – Amount: Up to $10,000 – Description: Competition is open to students in grades K through 12. Students must work in groups of 2-4 and select a technology that is present in the home, school, and/or community and explore what the technology does, how it works, and how or why it was invented. www.exploravision.org/

Congratulations Arizona, Oregon, Rhode Island, Puerto Rico and Kentucky! The 2021 Doodle for Google national finalists opened up their creative hearts and used their artistic skills to answer this year’s theme “I am strong because…”. Our five student winners, one from each grade group, created artwork that celebrates strength in all of its forms. Take a look to learn more about their doodles! Open to K-12 students – $30,000 Grand Prize – Awards at grade level. doodles.google.com/intl/en_us/d4g/

Student Essay Contest – To increase awareness of women’s ongoing contributions to the mathematical sciences, the Association for Women in Mathematics (AWM) and Math for America co-sponsor an essay contest for biographies of contemporary women mathematicians and statisticians in academic, industrial, and government careers. The essays will be based primarily on an interview with a woman currently working in a mathematical sciences career. Participation is open to middle school, high school, and undergraduate students. awm-math.org/awards/student-essay-contest/

Winston Two-Dimensional Art Scholarships – Sponsor: National Society of Arts and Letters – Amount: $12,000 – Description: Scholarship is open to U.S. citizens between the ages of 16 and 22 years of age. Applicant must submit five (5) art works done within the past two years. Scholarship funds are for private study, special training or personal advancement in the applicant’s chosen art field – funds cannot be used for college tuition, housing or travel. www.arts-nsal.org/scholarships/winston-art-scholarships/

Peterson’s – College Information – Peterson’s – The Real Guide to Colleges and Universities Detailed information on over 4000 colleges and universities, online schools, and graduate programs. Also provides financial aid information. Peterson’s is a one-stop scholarship resource — not that we recommend this strategy — with a number of great (and free!) resources. The site boasts $10 billion in scholarship awards and has an impressive collection of articles, test prep resources and more.

But it’s not just a stockpile of scholarships. It also has the tools and tips you need to start your search — and its search filters make navigation simple. www.petersons.com/

Scholarships.com – SCHOLARSHIPS CAN COME IN ALL SIZES – College Is Too Expensive! Scholarships.com Makes Paying For It Easier – Whether you’re a high school student, college student, nontraditional or adult-learner, complete a free profile then get matched to scholarships and grants you’re qualified for from colleges, universities, organizations, foundations, corporations, government & more…Financial aid that fits you perfectly! Find Your Perfect College – Get detailed information on over 4,000 colleges & universities, admission stats, athletics, enrollment data, academic majors, tuition, financial aid & more. Compare colleges that are right for you & discover your dream college…Search our College Scholarships Directory – Think you’re faster than our scholarship search algorithm? Search for college scholarships by academic major, athletics, art, ethnicity, first in family, GPA, minority, music, state, name or type. Learn More: www.scholarships.com/

COLLEGE BOARD’S SCHOLARSHIP SEARCH! Find scholarships, other financial aid and internships from more than 2,200 programs, totaling nearly $6 billion. Enter as much information as possible to find the most matches.

Scholarship information is based on the College Board’s Annual Survey of Financial Aid Programs. bigfuture.collegeboard.org/scholarship-search

