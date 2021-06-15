Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 14

On June 14, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 21 – June 3 is 135.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 3.8 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 28 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 80s from Tacoma.

A woman in her 70s from Tacoma.

On June 12 we confirmed 53 cases. On June 13 we confirmed 45 cases.

Our totals are 50,456 cases and 585 deaths.

