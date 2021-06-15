National Night Out is Back in U.P.

After taking last year off because of the pandemic, National Night Out will return to University Place on Tuesday, Aug. 3.

Residents are encouraged to turn on their outside lights, lock their doors and step outside to join neighbors in the fight against crime. Host a potluck, grill some burgers, or simply hold a BYOB happy hour. The idea is to come together as a community to strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships. Take a look at this brief video by the National Night Out organization to see the excitement this event generates across the country.

To allow more time for the caravan of U.P. Police, West Pierce Fire & Rescue and City officials to visit as many neighborhoods as possible, this year’s NNO will not include a kick-off event prior to the festivities.

Neighborhoods who wish to be visited by the caravan must register by Friday, July 23 by emailing Jennifer Hales, the City’s Public Safety administrator.