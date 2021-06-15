Early morning garage construction work June 16 and June 21

Sound Transit’s contractor will be pouring concrete at the garage construction site on Wednesday, June 16 and Monday, June 21. Work is expected to begin as early as 4 a.m.
Where
Main construction site: West of Fifth Street Northwest, between Second Avenue Northwest and the railroad tracks. (See map below.)
When
Wednesday, June 16th, and Monday, June 21th. Work will start as early as 4 a.m.
More
- The work may create noise impacts.
- Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.
