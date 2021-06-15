The Suburban Times

A community bulletin board for Western Pierce County.

Early morning garage construction work June 16 and June 21

By Leave a Comment

Sound Transit’s contractor will be pouring concrete at the garage construction site on Wednesday, June 16 and Monday, June 21. Work is expected to begin as early as 4 a.m.

Where

Main construction site: West of Fifth Street Northwest, between Second Avenue Northwest and the railroad tracks. (See map below.)

When

Wednesday, June 16th, and Monday, June 21th. Work will start as early as 4 a.m.

More

  • The work may create noise impacts.
  • Crews are following strict COVID-19 health and safety practices.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *