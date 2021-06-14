U.P.’s Housing Action Plan Gets a New Name: Housing Action Toolkit

During the City Council meeting on June 7, members reviewed the proposed Housing Action Plan which was prepared by the Planning Commission and the City’s Planning and Development Services department. Because the plan itself will not result in any Comprehensive Plan policy or development regulation changes at this time, Mayor Caroline Belleci suggested changing its title to the Housing Action Toolkit.

Doing so, she noted, better reflects the fact that the document offers recommendations and possible actions that the City can consider as it plans for the next 20 years of growth, especially with regard to future construction of additional affordable and market-rate housing throughout the city.

The Council also supported the Planning Commission’s request to prioritize the actions to be considered and to note that they will be taken only if directed by the City Council.

The City Council will review the document and recommendations prior to a final vote for adoption at its regularly scheduled meeting on June 21 at 6:30 p.m.