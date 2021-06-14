Job search requirement to go back into effect

Starting the week of July 4, individuals receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits will be required to begin job search activities and report those activities starting the week of July 11.

In March 2020, due to the COVID-19 crisis, Washington State suspended the job search requirement for individuals receiving Unemployment Insurance Benefits. This suspension has been in place since that time. We learned yesterday that the job search waiver will be lifted effective July 4.



This shift comes as we prepare to reopen the WorkSource Pierce One-Stop Center for in-person services on July 6. More information about job search requirements and activities can be found on the Employment Security Department website and in the Unemployed Worker Handbook.



We will continue to keep partners updated as we learn more.