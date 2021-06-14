62nd Airlift Wing welcomes new commander

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. – The 62nd Airlift Wing is scheduled to host a change of command ceremony on June 15, 2021, at 10 a.m.

Col. Erin Staine-Pyne will relinquish command of the wing to Col. David Fazenbaker. Prior to becoming the wing commander, Fazenbaker served as the 14th Flying Training Wing vice commander at Columbus Air Force Base, Mississippi. Staine-Pyne is heading to the Pentagon in Washington, D.C.

The mission of the 62nd Airlift Wing is to execute global airlift, prepare for the demands of multi-domain operations in near-peer contested environments, and continually ensure force development.