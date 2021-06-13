University Place Chief’s Corner: We NEED you

Submitted by Greg Premo, Chief.

Are you interested in a law enforcement career? Do you know someone you think would make a good officer who you can encourage to apply? Law enforcement agencies around the country, including here in Pierce County, are struggling to meet their staffing needs because of a significant lack of applicants.

I know it’s a tough sell right now. Negative attention on our profession has impacted interest in serving as a law enforcement officer and many who had considered this as a career path have steered away. But I think everyone would agree, we will always need police officers—and we need them more than ever now.

This is a job that demands a lot from those who choose to take it on. You are asked to deal with a myriad of issues from investigating property crimes to dealing with domestic disputes. You talk with people in emotional crisis and respond to traffic accidents. One minute you may be talking with a young person at the scene of an incident that is very positive and then get whisked away to deal with a tragic death or abuse call. It can be emotionally and physically challenging, but I also believe it would be hard to find a career that is more rewarding.

There is no one characteristic that makes someone a good police officer. Lots of different people can do this job as long as they share our common commitment to the same mission and core values: Respect, Responsibility, Integrity, Courage and Compassion.

If you are interested at all in becoming a law enforcement officer or know someone you think would be a good candidate, feel free to check out these resources: Pierce County Sheriff Hiring Website and University Place PD Hiring and Training video presentation.

Thank you, and as always, stay safe.