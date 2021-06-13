SR 167 overnight ramp and lane closures from Puyallup to Auburn June 14-18

PUYALLUP – Travelers who use northbound State Route 167 from Puyallup to Auburn are advised to plan ahead for nighttime closures the week of June 14.

Construction crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close ramps, lanes and perform intermittent rolling slowdowns on northbound SR 167 to place temporary barriers and shift travel lanes to create work zones for a new high occupancy vehicle lane.

Overnight lane, ramp closures

Each night from Monday, June 14 to Friday, June 18, one lane of northbound SR 167 will close from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. the following day.

Intermittent rolling slowdowns during the same overnight hours may be in place on northbound SR 167 from SR 512 to 24th Street East and from Ellingson Road to SR 18.

The northbound SR 167 exit to Ellingson Road will close from 9 p.m. Wednesday, June 16 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 17. A signed detour will be in place.

Travelers are encouraged to watch their speeds and give crews the room they need to work. Traffic fines are double in work zones. A temporary speed limit reduction from 60 mph to 45 mph during nighttime lane closures will be in place from milepost 5.27 near SR 161 to milepost 14.33 near SR 18 in King County.

Drivers can get real-time traffic information on their phone with the WSDOT traffic app and by viewing Pierce County highway construction and maintenance available on the Pierce and Thurston County travel planner web page.