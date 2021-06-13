Kilmer Recognizes Bremerton, Tacoma Students in Congressional Art Competition, Announces Contest Winner

On June 11, U.S. Representative Derek Kilmer (WA-06) announced Bremerton High School student Sandra de Moura (“Sandie”) as the first-place winner of the 2021 Congressional Art Competition for Washington’s 6th Congressional District.

The annual nationwide art competition allows high school students from across the United States to showcase their artistic ability. Sandie’s work will now be displayed for eleven months in the tunnel leading to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC, alongside winners from across the country. Sandie will also be invited on a trip for two to visit Washington, DC and see her piece firsthand.

“Self-Love” by Sandra de Moura

Yerui Luo of Charles Wright Academy in Tacoma, and Hannah Albrecht of the School and Math Institute (SAMI) in Tacoma, placed second and third in the annual competition.

“There are so many incredibly talented students in our neck of the woods,” said Rep. Kilmer. “The Congressional Art Competition provides them with an opportunity to showcase their artistic abilities – and earn a chance to win a trip to our nation’s capital. I’m thrilled that so many young people from every corner of our region could participate this year. Their submissions were absolutely outstanding. Congratulations to Sandie. I look forward to seeing her in our nation’s capital!”

A conversation between Rep. Kilmer and Sandie about her artwork and the technique and inspiration behind it can be found HERE.