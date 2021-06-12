PLU recieves multiple accolades for its commitment to military students and families

By Rosemary Bennett ’21, PLU Marketing and Communications.

Pacific Lutheran University has recently been recognized by several college guides for its dedication to military students and families. This recognition includes PLU being named one of the top colleges in Washington for veterans by Intellegent.com and one of College Census’s best universities for veterans.

PLU has also been named one of the 2021-2022 Military Friendly® Spouse Schools , making it the first university in Washington state to be honored with the award. Now ranked sixth in the nation, PLU has been a “Military Friendly School” since 2010 and this year became a “ Military Friendly Gold Top 10 School .

“PLU is an amazing place for Veterans to transition out of the military and into a new career field.” said Michael S. Farnum, director of military outreach. “What makes us great is our commitment to the veteran, assisting them with finding their passion, then getting after achieving it. We do this by having founded our PLU Center for Military Support which can help with any needs students may have.”

“Our staff members include veterans who serve as our Director of Military Outreach and Washington State Vet Corps Navigator” continued Farnum. “In fact, for the 2019-2020 school year, our Vet Corps Navigator Eric Burns earned the ‘Vet Corps Navigator of the Year Award.’ This was from a field of over 50 Navigators all over Washington State.”

“Additionally we provide programming for veteran on-boarding called the FOB Bridge Program. This free, twice-a-week class provides tactics, techniques, and procedures for overcoming many of the common obstacles that veterans face as they navigate higher education.”

PLU Center for Military support

Mission

To provide military-affiliated personnel with the support and resources they need to succeed at PLU and beyond.

Vision

We envision a world where our military-affiliated graduates are key community leaders who inspire peaceful growth and stability the world over.

