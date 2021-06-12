Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 11

On June 11, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 20 – June 2 is 140.3. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.1 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 97 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.
Our totals are 50,331 cases and 583 deaths.
