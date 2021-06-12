Local students named to Whitworth University Provost’s Honor Roll

The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for the Spring 2021 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

DuPont

Michael Martin

Lakewood

Samantha Nelson

Ashley Suhre

University Place

Lauren Arkills

