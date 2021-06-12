The Suburban Times

Local students named to Whitworth University Provost’s Honor Roll

The following undergraduate students have achieved Provost’s Honor Roll status for the Spring 2021 semester at Whitworth University. To be named to the list, undergraduate students must maintain a grade-point average of 3.75 or better during the semester.

DuPont

  • Michael Martin

Lakewood

  • Samantha Nelson
  • Ashley Suhre

University Place

  • Lauren Arkills

Located in Spokane, Wash., Whitworth is a private, liberal arts university affiliated with the Presbyterian church. The university, which has an enrollment of more than 3,000 students, offers more than 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs.

