Initial claims for regular benefits decreased during the week of May 30-June 5

During the week of May 30 – June 5, there were 8,868 initial regular unemployment claims (down 12.1 percent from the prior week) and 386,317 total claims for all unemployment benefit categories (up 1.2 percent from the prior week) filed by Washingtonians, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD).

Initial regular claims applications are now 70 percent below weekly new claims applications during the same period last year during the pandemic.

The 4-week moving average for initial claims remain elevated at 12,560 (as compared to the 4-week moving average of initial claims pre-pandemic of 6,071 initial claims) and remains at similar levels of initial claims filed during the Great Recession.

Initial claims applications for regular benefits, Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) all decreased over the week.

Continued/ongoing claims for Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) increased slightly over the week.

Decreases in layoffs in Retail trade, Accommodation and Food Services and Construction contributed to the decrease in regular initial claims last week.

In the week ending June 5th, ESD paid out over $220 million for 286,146 individual claims. Since the crisis began in March 2020, ESD has paid more than $18.8 billion in benefits to over a million Washingtonians.