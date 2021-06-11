Steilacoom Town Administrator June 11 Report to Council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – June 15, 2021, at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/89689683501

Planning Commission – June 14, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/84392261519

Civil Service Commission – July 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/82988503957

Preservation and Review Board – June 23, 2021 at 6:30 PM. Zoom Invite: us02web.zoom.us/j/87113602697

(*) Meetings are being conducted via Zoom. Additional information is on the applicable meeting’s agenda.

Farmers’ Market:

The Town of Steilacoom’s 2021 Farmers’ Market commences Wednesday, June 16th and will continue every Wednesday through August. The Market runs from 3 PM to 7 PM along Lafayette Street between Pacific Street and Main Street and Wilkes Street between Lafayette Street and Commercial Street. Those streets will be closed from noon through 8 PM.

Fireworks:

Possession and/or use of fireworks is illegal within the Town limits subject to fines up to $250 and $500.

Positions Open:

The Town is currently advertising for:

Public Works Street and Parks seasonal positions.

Information is available on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org.

Ferry Landing Maintenance:

Pierce County will be performing some maintenance work on Steilacoom Ferry Landing, Anderson Island Ferry Landing and Ketron Island Ferry Landing. This work is anticipated from June 14th through June 22nd. While this work is on-going, the Contractor will be mooring their dive boat at the Steilacoom dock when not working. Most of the work will be done at night and the dive boat would be moored daytime hours. During this timeframe, the dock will be closed to the public.

Pierce County Rental and Utility Assistance Program:

Information on Pierce County’s rental and utility assistance program may be found on the Town’s official website at townofsteilacoom.org/292/Covid-19-Information.

Community Services:

Summer Camp:

Registration for the Steilacoom Summer Camp programs is open. Camp will be for grades K-5, Monday-Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM at Cherrydale Primary School. Camp will be conducted in partnership with Pierce County Parks and Recreations’ Kids Need to Play initiative which will allow participants to qualify for a 90% discount from the regular rate thus a week of camp will only cost $30. Spaces are limited. For additional information or to register, call 253.581.1076. townofsteilacoom.org/156/Youth-Programs

Public Safety:

Over the past week, 112 Public Safety incidents occurred in town, including the following:

Emergency and patrol incidents

7 medical aid responses

29 suspicious circumstance/security checks

3 responses for persons in crisis/welfare checks

32 traffic stops

1 missing person, later located out of the area

1 noise complaint

3 residential/business alarm responses

1 response for an animal-related issue

6 parking enforcement responses

1 response for littering

Crimes against persons

1 incident of extortion

1 incident of domestic violence/disturbance

Crimes against property

1 incident of theft

2 incidents of vehicle prowl

2 incidents of vandalism

1 incident of burglary

This week, our officers used force in taking a juvenile into protective custody. The juvenile was observed with fresh injuries to his hands, jumping in and out of dumpsters, and speaking nonsensically. Additionally, the juvenile was observed sprinting into the roadway without regard for passing traffic, and then running through various backyards in the neighborhood. When the juvenile was finally located hiding under a shrub in a backyard, the juvenile was breathing heavily and still speaking incoherently. Repeated attempts to engage any verbal conversation with the juvenile were unsuccessful.

The location of this incident was in close proximity to an incident from last week of multiple juveniles in crisis, all of whom appeared to have overdosed on multiple types of intoxicants. As such, officers perceived this juvenile was likely related to the prior incident, and that they were likely intoxicated again. In consideration of these circumstances, combined with the juvenile’s demonstrated danger to themselves by running into the roadway, the juvenile was taken into protective custody for emergency medical evaluation.

In effort to prevent juvenile from further fleeing, officers applied handcuffs to the juvenile, during which the juvenile physically struggled to escape from officers. Officers utilized counter-joint techniques and muscular overpowering to prevent the juvenile from fleeing and possibly harming themselves. These types of techniques are considered by the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission to be the least severe types of force to be used by police officers. The juvenile was provided with immediate medical care, transported to a hospital, and officers further coordinated with CPS to establish a safe living environment for the juvenile into the near future.

From the local to the national level, traffic fatalities have increased throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, all while fewer drivers have been upon the roadways. Public Safety continues to hold traffic safety as a priority in our service to the community. We continue to receive feedback about problem areas in town, and feedback can be provided directly to the department via our traffic concern email, detailed later in this update. Public Safety is grateful for the ongoing patience of our community as we all look toward the coming reopening of our state.

With summer here, please find the following information regarding recreational fires within the Town of Steilacoom:

For concerns regarding the safety of a fire, please call 911.

For concerns about air quality related to a recreational fire, please call the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency at (800) 552-3565, or visit pscleanair.gov/

For additional information, please West Pierce Fire and Rescue at: tinyurl.com/2md3h2j7

Public Safety is not equipped to process first-time concealed pistol licenses (CPLs), and residents must instead utilize South Sound 911 for those non-renewal applications. In response to COVID-19, South Sound 911 has implemented a new partnership to help meet demand for CPLs. More information can be found here: tinyurl.com/yurhkj6f

The non-emergency dispatch telephone number has changed. To reach a police officer NOT during an emergency, please call either (253) 287-4455 or (800) 562-9800.

During COVID, please call our office at (253) 581-0110 ahead of time to arrange any of the following:

Free firearm locks

Prescription drug disposal

To anonymously report suspicious activity, please email the department at crimetips@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

To report persistent traffic concerns, please submit the following information via email to the department at: traffic@ci.steilacoom.wa.us.

Location of concern.

Time of day when the concern occurs.

Description of the concerning behavior.

No-contact online crime reporting is available. Please visit our department website for more information: townofsteilacoom.org/160/Public-Safety.

Public Works:

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew applied herbicide to sidewalks and sprayed for noxious weeds concentrating on tansy ragwort, poison hemlock, and shiny geranium; completed erosion control and drainage inspections at various building sites throughout Town; provided flagging support for Hunter Tree Services while they were removing dead trees in the Tunnel of Trees and also removed debris from a tree that had fallen over the weekend in the Tunnel of Trees; and performed other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew assisted the Streets/Storm crew remove the fallen tree and related debris in the Tunnel of Trees; installed Farmers’ Market banners; inspected conduit installations in the 700 block of Stevens Street, the 1900 block of Starling Street, and lot #11 in the Tasanee development; installed a temporary power service for lot #3 in the Tasanee development; and performed other maintenance activities.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed inspections related to the Marietta Street lift station project; assisted the Street/Storm crew with the Tunnel of Trees clean-up; installed a new water meter in the 30 block of Silver Beach; completed the 2020 Water Use Efficiency Report; jetted sewers throughout Town; and performed other maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew continued adjusting and repairing irrigation systems; mowed and maintained park facilities particularly Sunnyside Beach which given the nice weather has seen a high volume of activity; watered flower baskets; supported the annual “Bark the Park” event with Steilacoom High School Honor Club students; trimmed trees at Pioneer Park; cleaned up around the recycling center (again), delivered wheel barrows and tools in support of the Farrell’s Marsh work party; and performed other maintenance activities.

Other:

Hand Sanitizer Gel:

Hand sanitizer gel in 1-gallon containers is available at the Community Center or the Public Works facility free to Town of Steilacoom residents. Limit one per family.

Kayak Rentals:

KayakShare.com is a new self-serve kayak rental available at Sunnyside Beach Park in Steilacoom in cooperation with the Town. You may reserve in advance or rent on the spot (when available) during daylight hours year-round by going to KayakShare.com. See KayakShare.com for details, make sure to wear a lifejacket, and have fun!

Sound Transit – Point Defiance Bypass Train Testing:

Expect traffic delays at railroad crossings June 1 – July 25 Amtrak will be conducting crew qualifications on tracks parallel to I-5 between Tacoma, South Tacoma, Lakewood, JBLM, and DuPont..

Due to track testing, individuals will see some activity on or near the tracks. Trains will run from Tacoma Dome station to the Nisqually Junction on the Lakewood Subdivision. During this period, trains will be running at speeds of up to 79 mph. Due to track testing, travelers may experience traffic delays at railroad signal crossings. However, it will take less than a minute for trains to pass, from the time gates come down until they come back up again. The public is asked to use extreme caution near the railroad right-of-way.

Mail Theft:

Mail theft is a federal crime that can lead to significant prison time and hefty fines. One would think it would be enough to discourage criminals from the act… However, since we know that is just not the case, the United States Postal Inspection Service has suggested ways you can help deter mail theft and protect yourself at the same time:

• Pick up your mail often.

• Drop off your outgoing mail closer to pick up time.

• Inquire with your local post office about overdue mail.

• DON’T SEND CASH IN THE MAIL.

• Have someone collect your mail if you’re away or can’t get to it right away; or

• Put a HOLD on your mail service.

• File a change of address if you move.

• Report any vandalism of mailboxes to your local police department or the U.S. Postal Service

Pierce County Library Reopens:

Starting June 8, the Pierce County Library System is reopening Graham and Steilacoom Pierce County Libraries and tomorrow, June 9, it will open Milton/Edgewood Pierce County Library. The libraries will open with some in-building services, for the first time since it closed buildings more than a year ago to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

At these pilot locations, people may come into the buildings to browse bookshelves, check out books and movies and access technology.

“We are thrilled to welcome people safely back inside library buildings,” said Pierce County Library Executive Director Georgia Lomax. “We know people have been eager to visit their libraries and search for and discover books and movies on their own. We took time to consider and create the best possible experience – to ensure the public and staff members are safe.”

In addition to checking out books, movies, magazines and other materials, people may also use computers, printers and Wi-Fi, as well as scan, copy and fax a limited number of pages free. Seating is limited and is mostly for people to use technology services, such as computers.

To continue to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, library buildings will continue to be closed for some services, including study rooms, conference rooms and meeting rooms and the Library System continues to offer online classes and events (calendar.piercecountylibrary.org/events).

The Library encourages visitors to limit their time in the buildings to ensure others may also enjoy in-building services, as capacity is limited.

The Library System selected these locations because they represent a breadth of the Library’s service area in geography, size of buildings and are good models to learn from as it prepares to open more libraries.

The Library System aligned plans to offer in-building services safely with the State of Washington’s Roadmap to Recovery. The health and safety of the public and staff is a top priority of the Library’s reopening plans, from mask requirements in buildings and social distance markers to Plexiglas partitions and ongoing sanitizing.

Throughout the summer, the Library plans to open 18 of its 20 locations for browsing services, as it learns from this pilot. The Library System will continue to offer curbside (curbside.pcls.us) pick up of books, movies and other items at 19 Pierce County locations.

More information: www.piercecountylibrary.org/services/library-reimagined/Default.htm