Remembering University Place’s Gerald Gehring

The City of University Place has lost another of its pioneering leaders with the passing of former Mayor and City Council Member Gerald Gehring, who died on June 4 after a two-year battle with cancer. The City of University Place flag will fly at half-staff in his honor from June 9 to 11.

Gerald was elected to the University Place City Council for several terms beginning in 1998 and concluding in 2011. He served as the City’s Mayor from 2006-2008 and was actively involved in plans to develop Town Center (now known as the Village at Chambers Bay) and with Pierce County’s efforts to build Chambers Bay Golf Course within the city limits. His many other contributions to U.P. and Pierce County include serving on the Finance Committee for seven years and acting as a City Council liaison to the Planning and Parks & Recreation commissions. He also led the Pierce County Mayors and Executive group in 2007. A little known fact for some is that he also played as the Piping Major in the Tacoma Scots Bagpipe Band.

Gerald’s son Gunnar Gehring said although most people might not know it, his father touched their lives in some way, whether through his public service or his work at the company he founded, Puget Paving and Construction, Inc. “It would be difficult to travel anywhere in Pierce County and not be within a half-mile of something Gerald paved,” he said.

Gerald is survived by his wife Rebecca Gehring and his daughters Gretchen Seamons, and Paula Riordan, his three sons, Jacob, Gunnar and Stefan Gehring, and by 20 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Funeral Services are tentatively planned for Saturday, June 19, at 11 a.m. The funeral will also be livestreamed. The location and livestream link will be added to this article on the City’s website as they become available.