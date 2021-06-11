Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 10

On June 10, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 19 – June 1 is 145.1. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.1 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 72 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths.

Our totals are 50,234 cases and 583 deaths.

Find more information on: