Parks/Trails Work Party Farrells Marsh June 14

The weekend is predicted to be rainy, but with clearing by Monday, June 14 afternoon. A load of wood chips, not as huge as previous piles, has been placed on the Farrells Marsh Main Trail from Chambers St. near the West Trail (trail leading to the bridge and Short St) entrance.

Most of the wood chips are usable, but some of it is unfortunately not due to contamination with ivy. That portion will be left for removal and we’ll use the rest for resurfacing of the West Trail. Wood chips are used to cover tree roots which can be a tripping hazard, protect the trail from erosion, and suppress weed growth on the trail using natural products that become forest duff.

Pitchfork rakes, regular rakes, gloves, and light refreshments will be provided. We will have 4 wheelbarrows from the Town. If you have your own, you are invited to bring it. Meet at down the trail from the Chambers St. entrance.

Farrells Marsh, Monday 14 Jun 1 to 3 pm