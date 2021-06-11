It’s Official. Film, Art, Book Festival October 8-10

Submitted by Bob Lawrence.

The 9th annual Lakewood Lakewood Film, Art, Book Festival is scheduled for the second weekend in October 2021 – 8th, 9th and 10th at the McGavick Center at Clover Park Technical College.

Our last annual festival was everything we hoped for: hundreds of visitors, special guest presentations, 39 authors from 6 counties, $2000 prize money for the winning artists, 8 great films, Bonsai exhibit, Lakewood Playhouse performances, live radio broadcasts and for the first time a Nisqually Indian Tribe art display and presentation.

This year’s Film, Art, Book (FAB) festival is scheduled for even more performances including ethnic dances, live performances, three-dimensional art, puppet shows and a film production exhibit. Soon, look for ‘Call to Artist information.

www.lakewoodfestival.org

lakewoodfestival@gmail.com