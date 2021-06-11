Give Your Input for Transportation Planning

Submitted by League of Women Voters of Tacoma-Pierce County.

Vision 2050, the regional growth management guidance for King, Pierce, Snohomish and Kitsap Counties produced by the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC), anticipates an increase of more than one-third of the current population by 2050 and a substantial increase in jobs. How should our transportation systems change to address this?

This will be discussed in the upcoming June 14, 6:00 pm, Transportation Needs free public forum hosted by the League of Women Voters. Staff from the PSRC will present a preview of transportation planning to date and offer a way to ask questions and express your perspectives on this critical issue. PSRC will be finalizing the transportation plan in early Fall, so broad public input is needed now.

Sign up for this forum at bit.ly/3tMGg4K