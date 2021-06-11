Author Susanne Bacon Publishes 7th in Series

A quaint Victorian small-town on the shores of Puget Sound, somewhere between Olympia and Seattle has made it on the map for quite a few readers not just here in the region. Wycliff, as it is called, has become the center of some diverting action in the past six years, and another Wycliff novel of mine has made it into publication also in 2021.

For those of you who know the “game”, it is always real places and real people mingling with the fictitious places and people of my fictitious small-town. And though all the novels are stand-alones, they are loosely interconnected by the same grid and recurring characters.

The seventh Wycliff novel is also available as an e-book.

“Greener Grass” is the seventh of my Wycliff series, and it deals with the topic of yearning for what is not one’s own, whether it is a place, a situation, or even a person. Here is a short summary: Wycliff’s historical Lawrence property is getting remodeled for sale. Kind-hearted landscaper Thomas Delaney works side by side with an attractive home designer who finds herself in a difficult situation in her marriage. As Tom’s wife, Tiffany, feels left behind, she hatches a plan that might cost her dearly. Meanwhile, Theodora Jones tries everything to hitch her son, lawyer Trevor Jones, with an appropriate partner. As Trevor is looking for a new home of his own, he feels strangely drawn by an unusual invitation that might turn into something else.

Of course, foodies will find recipes in the back of my book, again. And my friend, Master Gardener Joe Machcinski of Pangea Gardenscapes, LLC, in Ollala, permitted me to use some nice gardening hacks from his business Facebook site.

Lakewood author Susanne Bacon is also playing on the immigrant military spouse theme in her latest Wycliff novel.

Unfortunately, due to Corona-restrictions, all book events have been canceled this year so far. So, instead of meeting with me and getting a personalized copy, you will have to order from local book stores or from Amazon (295 pages, paperback, $ 14.-; ISBN-13: 979-8-7471-9427-4). A limited number of signed copies will be available at the Steilacoom Historical Museum as of July.