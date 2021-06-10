T-Town Rocks Museum Festival at Narrows Marina July 3

T-Town Rocks Music Festival is thrilled to announce their debut event will be held on July 3rd, 2021 at The Waterfront Venue at Narrows Marina (9007 South 19th Street, Tacoma, WA). Featuring local artist Ruthie Craft, the BGP band, and Grammy Award winning artist Sir-Mix-A-Lot, all proceeds from the festival will benefit local non-profits.

T-Town Rocks provides the community with the opportunity to come together, dance, support local causes and enjoy live music again! The festival will take place from 2:00 PM to 10:00 PM and will benefit the following local charities: First5Fundamentals, Graduate Tacoma, Tacoma Rescue Mission, World Relief, Cascade Regional Blood Services, Wounded Warrior Project, Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital and MultiCare: Pediatric Developmental Department.

General admission tickets are available for $75 and VIP tickets are available for $150 with food included from the Vault Catering and Narrows Brewing beer, wine, and cider will be available for purchase throughout the event.

For larger groups, a VIP Table Experience for 6 guests is also available for $3,500. In addition to VIP privileges, the VIP Table Experience also includes a handmade troughed picnic table to take home, drinks and snacks throughout the day, priority seating near the stage, event swag (cooler bag, blanket, drink holders), priority parking, and a dessert platter of your choice. For a limited time, business sponsorship opportunities are still available that include the VIP level tickets in their packages.

“We wanted to bring back positivity and uplift our local community not only through live music but also by giving back. Each founding member is choosing their local charity to benefit and all proceeds will be distributed out to the organizations,” said T-Town Rocks Event Organizer, Jen Smith.

At its core, T-Town Rocks is a celebration of our incredible South Sound community. We are so grateful to our event sponsors for making this festival possible: Pla & Watts Endodontics, Columbia Bank, Milgard Windows and Doors, The Doty Group, Industrial Hydraulics, Harmony Graphic Design, Bandstand Music, You, Me & 253, Basil and Brie Charcuterie, Kelby Young Realtor, and Klinefelter Insurance Group. A very special thank you to Boy Scout Troop 47 from Fox Island and Ethan Reid for making the VIP picnic tables.

To learn more about T-Town Rocks Music Festival, please visit our website t-townrocks.org/ or email: t.townrocksmusicfestival@gmail.com.