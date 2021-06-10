Rental and Utility Assistance Available Through Pierce County

Pierce County Human Services has received federal funding to create a Rental and Utility Assistance Program for tenants impacted by COVID-19. If you are behind on rent or utilities, we encourage you to please look into this program by going to our page here.

Applicants must qualify as low-income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income (AMI), with priority given to those who are under 50 percent AMI. See the below chart.

Utilities that are covered under the program include: Water, Sewer, Garbage, Electricity, Gas, Fuel Oil, and Internet.

To qualify for assistance, renters must meet the following:

Be renting in Pierce County (homeowners are not eligible)

Low income (see the chart above)

Be impacted by COVID-19 (ex: loss of job, loss of income, increase in expenses)

Behind on rent and/or utility bills.

Renters who don’t qualify for rental or utility assistance will be referred to the Housing Justice Project for free eviction resolution services. Additional services and resources are available here. Please read the FAQs below before applying. This project is being supported in part by federal award number ERA0377, awarded to Pierce County by the U.S. Dept. of Treasury.

To apply for Rental & Utility Assistance, list of documents required to apply, answers to frequently asked questions, and additional resources, please visit the Pierce County Rental Assistance page.Additional Info…