Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 9

On June 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 18-31 is 144. The case rate is down by 13.9 since our last report. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.
Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.6 per 100,000.
Today we confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:
- A man in his 60s from Frederickson.
- A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.
Our totals are 50,162 cases and 583 deaths.
Find more information on:
- Case counts, hospitalizations, testing and other metrics.
- Vaccination metrics.
- The state’s Roadmap to Recovery.
- COVID-19 vaccines.
- Childcare and schools.
- Getting a COVID-19 test.
- How to gather with family safely.
