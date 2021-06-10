Pierce County COVID-19 data update confirmed June 9

On June 9, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 18-31 is 144. The case rate is down by 13.9 since our last report. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 5.6 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 49 COVID-19 cases and 2 new deaths:

A man in his 60s from Frederickson.

A woman in her 60s from Spanaway.

Our totals are 50,162 cases and 583 deaths.

Find more information on: