Link light rail to increase frequency starting June 12

With the region’s continuing recovery from the pandemic, Sound Transit will improve Link light rail service frequencies starting June 12. Link will run every eight minutes during peak hours and every ten minutes during midday and weekends. During late evenings, Link will run every 15 minutes.

“The days are longer, the weather is warmer, the virus is retreating, and we are all venturing out more and more. In the coming months as more and more people return to normal routines, expanded Link service will help riders get back to enjoying fast and congestion-free trips,” said Sound Transit CEO Peter Rogoff. “With traffic congestion worsening and already at pre-pandemic levels, the benefits of Link will only keep growing, especially with our Oct. 2 expansion of service northward to the U District, Roosevelt and Northgate.”

Currently, Link runs every 12 minutes during peak hours and every 15 minutes during off-peak hours, with frequency every 30 minutes late evenings. ST Express service and Sounder service remain unchanged.

In accordance with an order from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all Sound Transit passengers must continue to wear face coverings consistent on vehicles and in stations. The agency estimates that nearly all passengers have been complying with the requirement. Transit Riders should also follow social distancing and other critical health guidelines to protect the community.