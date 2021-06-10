Fircrest City Council Vacancy

Position #7 is open due to the June 1 resignation of Councilmember Jamie Nixon. The City Council is accepting letters of interest for the unexpired term. The Fircrest City Council intends to appoint a person to fill the vacancy until the results of the November election are certified and the winner takes office immediately, which means the appointment expects to last a little over 5 months.

To be appointed to the Fircrest City Council, an individual must have resided with the Fircrest City limits for a minimum of one year at the time of assuming office, be a registered voter, and be 18 years of age or over. Learn more at the City’s website.

Appointment to the Fircrest City Council will require your attendance at regular and special meetings that occur in the evening during the weekday. City Council meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 7:00 p.m. and Study Sessions are held on the third Monday of the month at 6:00 p.m. There will also be special budget meetings held on Mondays at 6:00 p.m. in October to discuss the 2022 budget.

The monthly salary for serving on the City Council is $147.75 plus $100 for each regular Council meeting attended and $50 for each special Council meeting attended.

The City Council will vote in public session to make this appointment. The Council plans to conduct an initial review of applicants during its June 21 meeting, and Councilmembers plan to decide at that time on the process for making the appointment. Depending on how many people apply, the Council may choose to interview candidates and vote on the appointment during its regular meeting on June 22, or the Council could choose to call a special meeting at a later date.

For more information, including links to meeting agendas and minutes, please visit www.cityoffircrest.net/government/city-council.

