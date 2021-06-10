Cheer on the Curtis High’s Class of 2021 this Saturday

Please make time this Saturday morning, June 12, to show your support and congratulations to the Class of 2021 graduates of Curtis High School. After receiving their diplomas, Curtis High seniors will be invited to drive a route through the community from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Members of the University Place City Council will be on hand and encourage the public to join them as they “Line the Route” and cheer on the graduates as they close one chapter in their lives and begin the next.

For complete details on the route, visit the U.P. School District’s Facebook page. Then be sure to find a safe location along the route, wear Royal Blue and White to show your Viking Pride and “make some noise” for the Class of 2021! Take a look at this brief video of last year’s parade and get inspired on how to make this a special and memorable end to their CHS careers.