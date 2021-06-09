Western State Hospital Master Facilities Plan and Western State Hospital SEPA resubmitted to City of Lakewood

The Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) has resubmitted project applications for a new Master Facilities Plan and SEPA Environmental Checklist with the City of Lakewood Community and Economic Development Department. The Application was resubmitted on May 12, 2021. This is the second opportunity to provide public comment. An initial comment period was held June 10-July 10, 2020, all comments received during the initial comment period will be included in the project record. Learn more at the City of Lakewood website.