Sound Transit System Expansion Committee meeting June 10

The Sound Transit System Expansion Committee will be meeting Thursday, June 10 to review scheduled actions and reports, including reports on project cost estimating. The previous System Expansion Committee agenda incorrectly stated that the June System Expansion Committee would be held on June 17 instead of the correct date of June 10.

The System Expansion Committee will take place June 10 from 1:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. as a video and telephone conference due to ongoing COVID-19 precautions. Information on how to watch or hear the meeting can be found at the link below:

www.soundtransit.org/get-to-know-us/news-events/calendar/system-expansion-committee-meeting-2021-06-10