Puyallup Seeking Restaurant Participation in Vaccine Incentive Program

Attention local restaurants! The City of Puyallup is in the process of creating a COVID-19 Vaccine Incentive Program, with the intention of supporting locally owned restaurants and increasing vaccination rates. As an incentive, $25 gift cards will be provided to each person who receives a shot. Gift cards will be given out at two vaccination centers in town; The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department (TPCHD) Vaccination Center, located near the South Hill Mall (former Toys R’ Us location), and Kirk’s Pharmacy in downtown Puyallup. But we need your help!

We are seeking out local restaurants that are interested in allowing the City to purchase gift cards to be used in the program. To participate, we ask that you meet the following criteria:

Your business must be locally owned and operated in the City of Puyallup. Not sure if you’re in the City? Consult our online map here. Your business must employ 25 or fewer employees. Your business is not a chain, franchise, or corporately owned company headquartered outside of Pierce County. Your business has gift cards or certificates available for purchase.

If you meet the above criteria, we encourage you to apply by filling out an online application here.

The deadline to apply for consideration is Monday, June 21, 2021 by 5 pm.

Participation in this program will be capped at 20 restaurants. If more than 20 businesses apply before the deadline, we will implement a lottery system to ensure fairness. After the deadline, businesses who are selected will be contacted by City staff to arrange for purchase and pick-up of the gift cards.

We know that the last year and a half has been extremely difficult on our local business community, with restaurants being some of the first to close and some of the last to fully reopen. The City is extremely grateful for this opportunity to support the community, once again, during this unprecedented time. By working together, we can beat this virus and move towards a full economic recovery.

If you have questions about our Vaccine Incentive Program, please reach out to Jessica Johnson at jmjohnson@puyallupwa.gov or 253-841-5584. Visit our Vaccine Incentive Program webpage for information.