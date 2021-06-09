Mary McAuliffe to Join TCC Art History Book Club Discussion

Author Mary McAuliffe will join the Tacoma Community College’s virtual Art History Book Club for a discussion of her book “Twilight of the Belle Époque” at noon on July 7. This is a wonderful opportunity to speak with McAuliffe about her book in the context of art history.

Everyone is welcome to join Art History Book Club discussions, which are held the first Wednesday of every month from noon – 1 p.m. The last book of the 2021 season is “Seven Days in the Art World” by Sarah Thornton, which will be discussed August 4. The 2021-22 schedule will be released soon.