I-5 ramp and lane closures in Lakewood June 9

LAKEWOOD – Multiple ramp and lanes closed Wednesday night into Thursday morning on southbound Interstate 5 in Lakewood to set the stage for big changes. Crews are set to open the new shared exit for Berkeley Street and the new Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 on Thursday, June 10.

Travelers on southbound I-5 in Lakewood Wednesday night will see multiple lanes and ramps closed with detours in place while crews finish striping and move temporary barrier in place.

Overnight Wednesday, June 9 to 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10

Ramp closures:

Thorne Lane on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close for a short period of time between the hours of 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Southbound I-5 exits to Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Gravelly Lake Drive on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 9:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Thursday.

Lane closures:

Lane closures will begin on southbound I-5 at 9:30 p.m. near Gravelly Lake Drive. At 11:30 p.m., southbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane until 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, when all lanes reopen.

Detours:

During the overnight ramp closures, southbound I-5 travelers going to Madigan Army Medical Center or Lakewood’s Tillicum or Woodbrook neighborhoods will detour south on I-5 to 41st Division Drive and return north on I-5 to access either exit.

Gravelly Lake Drive travelers will detour to northbound I-5 to Bridgeport Way, and return south on I-5.

At 4:30 a.m. Thursday, June 10, the new southbound I-5 exit to Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane and the new Thorne Lane on-ramp to southbound I-5 will open. Travelers are advised to watch their speed through the area and give themselves extra time to get accustomed to the new changes to the roadway

This work is part of a project that rebuilds the Berkeley Street and Thorne Lane interchanges in Lakewood to add capacity with high occupancy vehicle lanes on I-5. The project is anticipated to finish later this year.

Additional planned maintenance and construction closures can be found online at the WSDOT Pierce and Thurston County travel planner. Before heading out the door, travelers can find the latest information on the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT regional Twitter feed.