Gonzaga University names local spring graduates, Dean’s List, and President’s List honorees

The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 9, 2021.

These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.

Fircrest, WA

Alexander McCullough, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Lakewood, WA

Madeline Bruner, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Magna Cum Laude

Colin Drangsholt, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Faith Ngae, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology, Cum Laude

Zoie Simansky, Bachelor of Science in Biology

Owen Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (BS)

Isabel Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Summa Cum Laude

Steilacoom, WA

Claire Enfield, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Magna Cum Laude

James Knight, BS in Mechanical Engineering (BSME) in Mechanical Engineering

Kevin Snow, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Magna Cum Laude

Tacoma, WA

Malcolm Duncan, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and Psychology

Tre’von Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

University Place, WA

Peter Carrell, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration

Katherine DeLorme, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Cum Laude

The following area residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

Dupont, WA

Amanda Anderson

Fircrest, WA

Alivia Nation

John Schott

Lakewood, WA

Madeline Bruner

Faith Ngae

Nicholas Pecache

Clayton Thatcher

Steilacoom, WA

Kevin Snow

University Place, WA

Katherine DeLorme

Julia Kilduff

Sage Saplan

The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.

Fircrest, WA

Madeline Garcia

Hayden Saalfeld

Lakewood, WA

Christina Caruso

Makayla Jade Fontanilla

Jacob Mills

Joie Reyes

Zoie Simansky

Michael Tucci

Steilacoom, WA

James Knight

Tacoma, WA

Justine Immanuel Villamante

University Place, WA

Sharon Jang

John Maes

Katherine Ricker

