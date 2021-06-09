Gonzaga University names local spring graduates, Dean’s List, and President’s List honorees

The following Gonzaga University students participated in graduation exercises during our Commencement Ceremony that was held on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
These students have either completed their undergraduate degree or are expected to complete their degree requirements this year.
Fircrest, WA
- Alexander McCullough, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration
Lakewood, WA
- Madeline Bruner, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry, Magna Cum Laude
- Colin Drangsholt, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration
- Faith Ngae, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Sociology, Cum Laude
- Zoie Simansky, Bachelor of Science in Biology
- Owen Snyder, Bachelor of Science in Mathematics (BS)
- Isabel Zimmerman, Bachelor of Arts in Environmental Studies, Summa Cum Laude
Steilacoom, WA
- Claire Enfield, Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, Magna Cum Laude
- James Knight, BS in Mechanical Engineering (BSME) in Mechanical Engineering
- Kevin Snow, Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Magna Cum Laude
Tacoma, WA
- Malcolm Duncan, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies and Psychology
- Tre’von Johnson, Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies
University Place, WA
- Peter Carrell, Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration
- Katherine DeLorme, Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Cum Laude
The following area residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Dupont, WA
- Amanda Anderson
Fircrest, WA
- Alivia Nation
- John Schott
Lakewood, WA
- Madeline Bruner
- Faith Ngae
- Nicholas Pecache
- Clayton Thatcher
Steilacoom, WA
- Kevin Snow
University Place, WA
- Katherine DeLorme
- Julia Kilduff
- Sage Saplan
The following residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2021. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Fircrest, WA
- Madeline Garcia
- Hayden Saalfeld
Lakewood, WA
- Christina Caruso
- Makayla Jade Fontanilla
- Jacob Mills
- Joie Reyes
- Zoie Simansky
- Michael Tucci
Steilacoom, WA
- James Knight
Tacoma, WA
- Justine Immanuel Villamante
University Place, WA
- Sharon Jang
- John Maes
- Katherine Ricker
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 26 master’s degrees, doctorate degrees in leadership studies and nursing, and a juris doctor degree through the School of Law.
