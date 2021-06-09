Affordable Meals Create Local Jobs

A new “Meal Marketplace” website in Washington state offers local food vendors a place to list their local family food options. FamilyGrab.com encourages local food providers like restaurants, food trucks and caterers to create family style meals starting at $20 to list on the FamilyGrab.com website. “We all know local food providers were struggling through the pandemic”, says Denise Cook, Director of Operations for FamilyGrab. “We are here to bridge the gap between local food providers and busy, overworked adults who need help providing affordable meals for their families. We all know our options of fast food and takeout pizza. We need better, local options”.

Cook encourages food vendors to be creative in their family meals using inexpensive family recipes found online for inspiration. In fact, FamilyGrab has recently partnered with Homebased Classes to teach “work from home” cooks how to sell meals on their website. These part time cooks become licensed and earn a significant income working just a few days a week. It’s a dream “side hustle” for moms, retirees or college students. “This model is an incredible opportunity for locals living in resort or tourist towns to sell meals to family vacationers looking for a delivered meal at the end of a long day at the beach or amusement park”. For more information, view a short video at www.homebasedclasses.com.

Download the FamilyGrab.com website to your phone screen and check in frequently for new menu options. “The more food vendors and customers we can connect through the website the more people we can help. It may take time to build, but we know strong communities can do it”. says Cook. The website listings are mostly in Washington state for now and will show meals available in your area by zip code or closest to your current location. Menu items can be listed as hot or bake at home.