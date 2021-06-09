67 new Pierce County COVID-19 cases and 1 new death confirmed June 8

On June 8, our 14-day case rate per 100,000 for May 17-30 is 157.9. The 14-day case rate offers the most reliable look at COVID-19 disease burden on Pierce County.

Our hospitalization rate is currently 6.6 per 100,000.

Today we confirmed 67 COVID-19 cases and 1 new death, a man in his 70s from Central Pierce County.

Our totals are 50,113 cases and 581 deaths.

