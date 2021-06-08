Your Money at Work in Lakewood

Submitted by Greg Rediske, Lakewood Community Foundation Fund.

Winston Churchill said, “We make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give.” So many in Lakewood are making a life by giving. Thanks to their generosity over the years, the Lakewood Community Foundation Fund was able to make grants of $39,200 this year. Gifts received over the last 12 months totaled approximately $27,000….and yet we were able to give far more than that. This is the major advantage of an endowed fund, which is now over $1 Million! We could list the year’s grant recipients, but better yet, let some of the recipients tell their story:

Nourish

“Your support ($5,000) means that 7.9 million pounds of food will get to 79,000 Pierce County residents.”

Lakewold Gardens

“Thank you for the grant of $3,500 toward the creation of a professional business plan for our shop. We look forward to sharing our accomplishments.”

Caring for Kids

“Thank you so much for your generous donation of $7,000. In the last week, we have packed 405 backpacks with summer supplies for Early Learning kids. We are preparing to again start up our Growing Up is Fun bags. We are getting another pallet of Disney books valued at $10,135 for $350.”

Raising Girls

“Thank you for your generous donation of $1,000. This will help us to provide care tags with personal hygiene products to girls and boys in our community.”

Centerforce

“Thank you for your generous grant of $3,000. Your support of our services for those with disabilities is very much appreciated.”

Lakewood Playhouse

“Thank you for your generous contribution of a $5000 grant to the Lakewood Playhouse! Grants are the ONLY way we survived the COVID shutdown!”

Other grants: Greater Lakes Mental Health, Communities in Schools, Network Tacoma, Emergency Food Network and Operation Homefront.

If an endowed fun that benefits Lakewood exclusively is something you have an interest in supporting please contact us at gnsrediske@msn.com or go to the website at www.lakewoodcommunityfoundation.org to make your donation. It really is the gift that keeps on giving!