Tacoma Public Library opens more locations, adjusts operations and services in Phase 3

Tacoma Public Library (TPL) today announces updates to its operations in Phase 3 of Healthy Washington – Roadmap to Recovery. Changes include ending the quarantine of materials, opening three more locations, and adjusting services.

June 1: Quarantine no longer required by state mandateFollowing updates to state guidelines, returned library materials no longer require a 24-hour quarantine period before being checked in and recirculated. Tacoma Public Library ceased quarantining materials and opened its internal book drops on Tuesday, June 1.

As a result, patrons will notice that the materials they return will clear from their account within a shorter timeframe.

June 8: Three more neighborhood library locations open, new visiting hours start

On Tuesday, June 8, Mottet Library and South Tacoma Library will open. With the addition of these locations, TPL will have the majority of its buildings open for walk-in entry at 50% capacity, thereby ending the need for patrons to schedule appointments for general library visits.

Libraries will welcome high-risk individuals to visit during the first open hour on Wednesdays.

Locations Tuesday hours Wednesday hours Thurs, Fri, Sat hours Fern Hill Library, Kobetich Library, Moore Library, Mottet Library, Swasey Library Open 12–2 p.m. Closed 2–5 p.m. Open 5–7 p.m. Open for high risk individuals 12–1 p.m. Open 1-2 p.m. Closed 2–5 p.m. Open 5–7 p.m. Open 10–12 p.m. Closed 12–3 p.m. Open 3–5 p.m.

June 15: Wheelock Library opens, Main Library lobby opens for holds pick-up and limited services

On Tuesday, June 15, Wheelock Library will open for walk-in visits, making seven TPL locations open at 50% capacity. Although the greater part of Main Library is closed for facility upgrades through fall 2022, the Main Library lobby will open on Tuesday, June 15 for walk-in holds pickup, library card sign-ups, and limited browsing. No public computers, printing, copier, or restrooms will be accessible in the Main Library lobby at this time.

While the greater part of the Main Library’s building remains closed to the public, it will continue to offer appointments to visit the Digital Media Lab and Northwest Room for specialty services.

Masks and social distancing are required while visiting all library locations.

Locations Tuesday hours Wednesday hours Thurs, Fri, Sat hours Fern Hill Library, Kobetich Library, Main Library Lobby, Moore Library, Mottet Library, Swasey Library, Wheelock Library Open 12–2 p.m. Closed 2–5 p.m. Open 5–7 p.m. Open for high risk individuals 12–1 p.m. Open 1-2 p.m. Closed 2–5 p.m. Open 5–7 p.m. Open 10–12 p.m. Closed 12–3 p.m. Open 3–5 p.m.

Other locations and services:

Eastside Microlibrary

TPL To Go walk-up holds pickup, library card sign-ups, and creative and program kit pickups continue at the Eastside Microlibrary on Tuesdays between 12–2 p.m.. Library services are accessible via a window adjacent to the main entrance of the Eastside Community Center.

TPL To Go converts to contactless holds pickup by appointment; walk-up services cease

Now that libraries are open, patrons can visit any location to retrieve their holds from the holds shelf. If patrons prefer to pick up their holds without entering a building, they are encouraged to make an appointment for contactless holds pickup.

Summary of changes

Starting on Tuesday, June 8, most locations will be open at 50% capacity for general visits. On Tuesday, June 15, Wheelock Library will open at 50% capacity. The lobby of Main Library will open at 50% capacity for limited library services. No public computers, printing, copier, or restrooms will be accessible in the Main Library lobby at this time.Due to libraries having higher capacity in Phase 3, it is no longer necessary to make appointments for general visits. However, patrons must make appointments to visit the Digital Media Lab and Northwest Room at Main Library, as the building remains closed for facility upgrades.

Patrons must continue to wear masks and practice social distancing while visiting libraries.

TPL continues to offer virtual programs, services, and assistance, as well as contactless holds pickup for patrons who do not wish to enter library buildings.

For the most up-to-date information on library services, visit tacomalibrary.org/tpl-now.