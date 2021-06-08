Roderick Morrison Joins TCC as Vice President of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion

Tacoma Community College (TCC) is pleased to announce that Roderick Morrison, JD, will join the college as Vice President of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion. Mr. Morrison will start in his role as Vice President on August 1, 2021.

“We believe that Roderick Morrison’s experience in education, law, and social justice will serve the college well when he joins the TCC Leadership Team,” said TCC President Ivan L. Harrell, II, Ph.D. “We look forward to drawing on his expertise as we continue to pursue equitable educational outcomes for all TCC students.”

Mr. Morrison joins TCC after serving as the Senior Associate Director of Diversity, Equity & Admission at Seattle University School of Law. He earned his BA in English from the University of Michigan and his JD from the University of Illinois College of Law. Mr. Morrison is a licensed attorney in the state of Illinois and has served in various teaching and administrative capacities at the University of Michigan, University of Illinois, and now Seattle University.

Mr. Morrison has a strong passion for social justice and equity and has attended the Annual Meeting of Law School Diversity Professionals Conference for several years. He is a member of the National Association of Diversity Officers in Higher Education (NADOHE) and has attended the NADOHE conference yearly. In 2019, Mr. Morrison was inducted into the inaugural National Association of Student Personnel Administrators Ujima Institute where he received intensive training regarding working in Student Affairs and DEI in higher education.

“My family and I are very excited to be joining the TCC campus community,” Mr. Morrison said. “It is clear that Tacoma community college, with the leadership of President Ivan Harrell, is dedicated to fostering an inclusive and equitable campus community for all of our students, staff, and faculty. I will emphasize accountability, transparency, & equity in my mission to cultivate an environment where everyone can be appreciated and valued. I look forward to bringing my passion and experience to TCC with the objective of forwarding that mission.”

In his free time Mr. Morrison enjoys spending time with his wife and daughter, reading, and taking part in any sporting activity available.