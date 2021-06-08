Puget Sound Treaty War Panel – Continues

On Thursday, June 10 at 6pm, Fort Nisqually Living History Museum will host the second in a series of virtual panel discussions with diverse communities impacted by the Puget Sound Treaty War. The June panel will focus on the era leading up to, and include, the signing of the Medicine Creek Treaty.

The Puget Sound Treaty War (1855-1856) was an armed conflict between soldiers of the regular U.S. Army, Washington Territorial volunteers and tribes involved in the Medicine Creek Treaty. The treaty, the first of several consecutive treaties negotiated by Governor Isaac Stevens in quick succession, sought the relocation of local tribes to reservations in exchange for cash payments and the preservation of hunting and fishing rights. The treaty became a catalyst for the conflict.

“What I like is that the tribal people on the panel are involved in what is being discussed,” said Nettsie Bullchild, Director of the Nisqually Tribal Archives and Tribal Historic Preservation Office, during the first panel held last March. The program, which drew a virtual audience of nearly 500, was the first in a series of “long overdue” discussions around the topic. It is available on the museum’s YouTube channel.

The Puget Sound Treaty War Panel series, which seeks to increase representation of Native voices in the telling of 19th Century history, received the 2021 Award for Outstanding Achievement in Broadening Perspectives in Preservation from Tacoma Landmarks Preservation Commission Historic Preservation Office.