Pierce County Master Gardener Saturday Talks

Submitted by Pierce County Master Gardeners.

Puyallup – Glass Artist and Master Gardener Cynthia LaFleur – Art in the Garden – June 12, 10-11am, Zoom –

Ideas for spicing up your garden with artistic accents. Learn to incorporate art to complement your garden.

Session will be via Zoom following is the link:

wsu.zoom.us/j/94891668998?pwd=S1lGV2p6UGZzbGcyV3RBd0JheFdkdz09

Meeting ID: 948 9166 8998

Passcode: 597372

Gig Harbor/Sehmel – Master Gardener Ava Brock – Integrated Pest Management – June 12, 10-11am, In the Garden –

Critters in the garden? Friend or Foe? Learn the steps to take to select the most environmentally friendly solutions to managing any insects that may be enjoying your garden.

Location – Sehmel Park – Demonstration Garden is located at 10123 – 78th Ave NW, Gig Harbor, WA 98332

ALL SATURDAY TALKS ARE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!